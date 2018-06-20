Buhari/nPDP faceoff: I am with President – Nwuke

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-A member of the 7th House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke has sided with president Muhammadu Buhari on his decision to call the bluff of the new Peoples Democratic Party, NPDP.

Nwuke was a member of the NPDP who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and represented Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency of Rivers State.

Recall that NPDP now subsumed in APC had written to meet with the president to line some nagging issues in the party.

But barely four days to the national convention of the ruling party, President Buhari declined their request.

Reacting to the president’s decision, Hon. Nwuke said that the meeting was unnecessary since Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had met with the group.

Besides, the former federal lawmaker said that members of the NPDP had been sufficiently accommodated with the APC family, urging that the name “NPDP” should be jettisoned.

He said: “As a member of the break away faction of the PDP, I was part of the nPDP. The group has since metamorphosed into the APC.

So, within the APC family, there should be no such thing as the nPDP. We have been properly accommodated within the APC.

“The group now part of the APC has produced top officials, including the Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, ministers, Directors General and Executive Directors of Federal parastatals. This is not a sign of a group within a party that lost out.

“To get to your question, the President’s decision not to sit at table with those acting as the spearheads of the nPDP at this time is understandable.

“Recall that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo had been engaged in direct talks with the leaders of the nPDP. It is obvious that the Vice President had the backing of Mr. President.

“For reasons that are not verifiable, the group broke up conversations in the middle of a dialogue that was ongoing.

“The question to ask is, what then would come off a meeting with the President?

” I believe that most Nigerians are on the side of the President. There should indeed be an end to arm twisting antics. Already, the nPDP as the group would want Nigerians to see them is reportedly demanding the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, pursuant to an election that has not even taken place.

“The President has called their bluff, meaning that there ought to be decorum, respect and a spirit of comradeship in everything that we do.

“I am with this President when it comes to his reaction on this.

We cannot continue to live with threats like this. It would have sent the wrong signal if the President had capitulated. That would be too bad for party discipline and the harmony that we wish to build within the rank and file.”