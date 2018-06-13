Buhari frugal in management of nation’s wealth —Kachikwu

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is frugal in the management of the nation’s resources and wealth.



Kachikwu also said that the Federal Government led by Buhari was committed to reserving better opportunities in the oil and gas sector of the country for Nigerians.

The minister spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while commissioning Laser Engineering State-of- the-art Laboratories, Rumudara, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, tagged Oil and Gas Research for Capacity Building.

Kachikwu said that the current administration was careful the way it was spending the country’s money, noting that he (Kachikwu) does not travel on chartered jets.

Kachikwu stated that the FG was ready to partner Nigerians who intend to make landmark achievements in the oil sector, adding that every needed support would be provided to ensure that Nigerians are made major players in the industry.

He said: “Research produces new dimensions to products and research development makes the oil and gas industry work better. The fact is that I am very committed to seeing that a larger part of the opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas sector are enjoyed and indeed managed by Nigerians.

“It is my commitment and anybody doing something along that line has my buying. When the president launches project 100 in a month’s time, we will see many Nigerian entrepreneurs who are doing fantastic jobs in engineering, drilling and other areas.”