Buhari commiserates with rainstorm and fire victims in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the people of Bauchi over last Saturday’s rainstorm which claimed over 6 lives and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Bauchi metropolis.



The president, on Thursday, in the company of the governor, Bar. Muhammed Abubakar, paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu over the loss the state suffered at the weekend.

Speaking at the emir palace, the President condoled with the emir and assured that he will do everything in his power to ameliorate the plights of the affected people.

“I am here to commiserate with you over the loss you recorded during the weekend. I want to assure you that the federal government will stand with you through this trying time.

“For those of you that are here, please take this message to your people. Tell them that they are in my thoughts and prayers” the President said.

Responding, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu thanked the President for the love and support he has shown since the state was thrown into mourning last Saturday.

“What we saw on Saturday is like nothing we have seen before. Our losses are unquantifiable and diverse. We only look to God for recovery.

“I want to specially thank the President for showing us love and care in this trying time. We have been receiving relief materials of all kinds since the unfortunate incident on Saturday” Dr. Adamu noted.

Meanwhile, the President has visited Azare market to assess the level of damage caused by fire last Sunday, and to condole with the people of the area over their losses.