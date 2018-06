Over 20 vehicles held in traffic, have been reportedly burnt to ashes as petrol tanker catches fire along the Otedola roundabout axis of Lagos Ibadan expressway.

BREAKING: Over 20 vehicles with yet-to-be identified number of humans held in traffic, were reportedly burnt to ashes after a fuel tanker caught fire at the Otedola roundabout axis of Lagos Ibadan expressway. Number of casualties unknown. h/t: @Olucheye #NaijaVirals pic.twitter.com/sQpjVInWYT — Naija Virals 28 June 2018