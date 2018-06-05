Breaking: Senators, Reps in closed door session

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-BOTH legislative chambers went into a joint session on Tuesday for the first time in this eighth Assembly apparently to discuss recent political developments in the country.



The Senators at about 12.35pm moved from the red Chamber to the green Chamber to have a joint session to address recent political developments in the country.

Feelers from both Chambers indicate that at the end of the closed door session both Chambers will jointly address the press.

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara had announced at about 11.30.am on the floor of the House that there was going to be a joint executive session of both Chambers. Details soon….