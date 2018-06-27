Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Saraki, Dogara meet Buhari over Plateau killings

On 12:01 pmIn News by adekunleComments

The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent massacre in Plateau state.

President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, RT Hon Yakubu Dogara

The meeting which was at the instance of the President of the Senate is currently holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The news of the ongoing meeting was disclosed on the twitter handle of the President of the Senate @SPNigeria.

The tweet reads: “The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara are now meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the #PlateauKillings. The meeting was requested by the presiding officers of @NASSNigeria.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.