Breaking: Saraki, Dogara meet Buhari over Plateau killings

The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent massacre in Plateau state.

The meeting which was at the instance of the President of the Senate is currently holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The news of the ongoing meeting was disclosed on the twitter handle of the President of the Senate @SPNigeria.

The tweet reads: “The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara are now meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the #PlateauKillings. The meeting was requested by the presiding officers of @NASSNigeria.”