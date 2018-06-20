Breaking: Saraki, Dogara absent as Buhari signs 2018 Budget

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – SENATE President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara were absent as President Muhammadu Buhari signs the N9.12 trillion 2018 Appropriation Bill into law.

A few minutes past noon today, I signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into Law. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/zQfE5BTPol — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 20, 2018

The signing of the budget took place in one of the President’s office, Presidential Villa Abuja.

The Senate President was however represented by the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn N’Alla, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives was represented by the Chief Whip, Ado Dogowa.

Details later.