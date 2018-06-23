Breaking: Oshiomhole, 19 others elected at APC Convention

The All Progressives Congress National Convention in Abuja has affirmed former Governor Adams Oshiohmole as the National Chairman.
The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers.
Details soon
