Breaking: Oshiomhole, 19 others elected at APC Convention

On 5:39 pmIn News by adekunleComments

The All Progressives Congress National Convention in Abuja has affirmed former Governor Adams Oshiohmole as the National Chairman.

The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers.

Details soon


