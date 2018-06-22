Breaking: NCEF alerts Nigerians on plot to truncate nation’s democracy

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – National Christian Elders’ Forum, NCEF, has alerted Nigerians to the plot by some politicians to truncate the nation’s democracy through military intervention in a bid to remain in power at all costs.



It alleged that those hatching the plot are doing so with the sole aim of promoting Sharia having realised their failure in all parameters of governance.

Addressing journalists on the State of the Nation Friday night, NCEF Chairman, Solomon Asemota (SAN), said any attempt to forestall a change in the nation’s leadership through a democratic process will be resisted.

He noted that several attempts have been made by the Executive to turn the National Assembly into a meaningless symbol of democratic practices.

Asemota observed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has become a partial crime fighter used in fight stealth Jihad.

He also said the NCEF was disturbed by the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to swell the ranks of Muslims in the roll call of recipients of National Honours by refusing to grant the 2018 honours to any Christian.