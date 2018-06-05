Breaking: Herdsmen kill inspector, sergeant, another policeman in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed that three policemen have been killed by suspected herdsmen at Maraban-Udege village in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP. Samaila Usman told newsmen in Lafia that the three policemen were ambushed and killed on June 3 on their way to quell a crisis between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

Usman said, however, that the command had mobilised a reinforcement team, led by an assistant commissioner of police to fish out the killers of the policemen.

He said the corpses of the policemen, an inspector, a sergeant and a corporal had been recovered and deposited at a morgue.

The spokesman did not disclose the names of the dead policemen.

Nasarawa State and the neighbouring Benue, described as the food basket of the nation, have witnessed recurring deadly attacks by herdsmen.

The development has raised concerns that Nigerians may contend with hunger in the near future because of the inability of farmers to cultivate their farms, due to incessant attacks by herdsmen.

Meanwhile, Gov. Umaru Al-Makura had commiserated with the police over the latest killings.

He stressed the need for residents in the state to bury their differences and work for peace and harmonious co-existence.

Al-Makura also tasked leaders of Egbura and Bassa ethnic groups to end the crisis between the two groups in the Toto Local Government Area of the state, which according to him, has left scores of people dead and many communities destroyed.

He blamed leaders in the area for not doing enough to resolve their differences to nip the skirmishes in the bud.