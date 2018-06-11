Breaking: Again, gunmen kidnap bizman, freed lawmakers step-mum in Katsina

KATSINA – Unknown gunmen at the weekend again kidnapped a business man, Abdulkareem Bala Maigoro and a lawmakers step mother, Gambali Runka, all in Safana Local government area of Katsina State.



Runka, step mother to Lawmaker representing Safana constituency at the Katsina State House of Assembly, Abduljalal Haruna Runka was last Thursday kidnapped in Runka village three days after was freed from her captivity.

A source who confirmed these developments to Vanguard on Monday said, barely hours (Sunday night) after Runka was freed after alleged N6million ransom, the kidnappers came after a bizman and kidnapped him at the mosque where they went to observe the night prayers in Garin Ummadau.

The source said the kidnappers had mistakenly kidnapped the Bizman’s younger brother thinking it was their target.

According to the source, “The bizman and his younger brother look alike. So they mistakenly kidnapped the younger brother thinking it was the businessman. They returned the younger brother and picked the businessman when they discovered he was not their target.

“The incident happened Sunday night after the night prayer (Taraweeh prayers).

“No ransom or communication has been made so far.

“They shoot sporadically into the air when they came.

“They only injured one of his boys on the head as a result of beating,” the source said.

However, information as to the amount paid as ransom to secure release of Runka could not be ascertain but a source alleged that about N6million was paid as ransom.

Efforts to get the state police command comment on the development proved abortive as call to the spokesperson, DSP Gambo Isah was ringing but was not answered.

It could be recalled that Safana local government area in Katsina state bordered the Rugu forest which share border with Zamfara, Kaduna (Birnin Gwari) and neighbouring country, Niger Republic.