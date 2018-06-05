Breaking: Buhari in a closed door meeting with service chiefs

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari s currently in a closed door meeting with Minister of Defence, Brig Gen Mansur Dan Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris in the State House, Abuja.

As at the time of filling this report, the information on why such meeting is holding in closed door has not been revealed to newsmen. But it will not be too far from issues relating to insecurity in the country.

Recall that Buhari had told Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) that Nigeria is a safe and secure place for tourism. This newsmen believe might also be the reason for the meeting.

