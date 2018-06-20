Breaking : Osunbor withdraws from APC chairmanship race,

says I’m stepping down out of respect for Buhari

…declares support for Oshiomhole

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-BARELY 72 hours to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Convention, former Governor of Edo State, Senator Osereimhen Osunbor, a chairmanship aspirant has stepped down from the race saying he did it out of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osunbor disclosed this in a statement he issued in the early hours of Wednesday stating that his action was influenced based on his respect for President Buhari and ” to avoid any rancour in our great party.

Vanguard reliably gathered that immediately the former Governor declared his intention to run for the coveted position various critical stakeholders had met with him to step aside to create room for a hitch free convention slated for this weekend.

In the statement Senator Osunbor said”it is common knowledge that I am vying for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress at the forthcoming national convention for reasons I stated in my press release last week…Details soon