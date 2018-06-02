Breaking : Another 15 killed by bandits in Zamfara

Gusau – Barely one week after the killing of 26 people in a community in Zamfara, gunmen have again hit another village in the state, killing 15 people.

The Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP. Muhammad Shehu, on Saturday in Gusau said that the bandits killed the people in a village called Zakuna.

He said the village is in the Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara in Nigeria’s northwest.

Zamfara State has seen repeated attacks in recent times that have left scores dead and added to the agony of unending attacks that have been blamed largely on the jihadist group, Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has waged a deadly insurgency on Nigeria since 2009 in a bid to enthrone a strict Islamic code in the north but the Federal Government has descended on the group, decimating them.

Shehu said that the attackers invaded Zakuna in the early hour of June 1 and rustled cows belonging to villagers.

According to him, a vigilance group known as Yansakai took on the rustlers, forcing them to flee only for the bandits to reinforce and attack the village, killing 15 people.

“On receiving the reports of the attack, the police mobilised to the village and discovered 15 dead bodies majority of whom were Yansakai.

“The police have, however, deployed heavy security to the area to maintain peace and stability.

“Bush combing and rigorous patrol is being carried out throughout the area by the police to avoid further loss of lives.”

Shehu said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered discreet investigation on the latest incident to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He pleaded with communities in the state not to relent in providing information to security operatives to end the deadly attacks in the state.

On May 25, some communities in Gidangoga District in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state were similarly attacked by bandits, resulting to the death of 26 people and injuring of three others. (NAN)