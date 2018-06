Super Eagles resurged with two Ahmed Musa goals in the second half to beat Iceland 2-0 and move from bottom to second place in Group D at Russia 2018.

What a goal!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/K5fcv3qmeQ — Ayden Zaire (@ayden_zaire) 22 June 2018

Ahmed Musa scores a wonderful second goal for Nigeria #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/Bs7ObpBAmR — Goal Playerz (@GoalPlayerz) 22 June 2018