Breaking: 46 migrants drown, 16 missing, off the shore of Yemen

On 9:07 pm

Forty-six migrants drowned and 16 are missing after their boat capsized off the shore of Yemen in the early hours of Wednesday morning. the United Nations Migration Agency said.

African migrants’ 75 foot fishing boat capsized off Libya

“IOM staff reported that 46 migrants had drowned, 37 men and 9 women. A further 16 remain missing, presumed dead,” the agency said in a statement, adding that they were all reportedly Ethiopian.


