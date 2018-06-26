Breaking: 3 dead, scores injured in Delta motor Park leadership tussle

By Perez Brisibe

UDU – THREE persons have been confirmed dead while several others sustained various degrees of injuries in a leadership tussle in the early hours of Tuesday at the Express Junction motor park in Udu local government area of Delta State.



Confirming the incident to Vanguard, vice chairman of the council area, Justice Iyasere said, the incident which started in the early hours of Tuesday resulted to the death of three persons while others are currently in an undisclosed hospital receiving medical attention.

He said: “For now, calm has been restored to the area as the police and soldiers have been mobilized to the area.”

Details later