Breaking: 15 confirmed killed by Cholera in Bida

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- Fifteen of the sixteen persons confirmed to have been infected by Cholera in Bida Local Government Area of Niger State have been confirmed dead.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that besides the Bida General Hospital where there are also reported cases, the Federal Medical Center in the town is reported to have more patients because of the presence of medical doctors attending to them.

Aside from the fifteen confirmed dead, six other cases have been reported at the Federal Medical Center, bringing the total number of reported cases to 60. A source at the Bida General Hospital who confirmed the story, said: “As I am talking with you now, fifteen persons have so far died and we have fears that if urgent steps are not taken, there could be more deaths because there is only one doctor at the General Hospital where we have more victims.”

An official letter from the Bida LGA, signed by the Council Secretary, Suleiman Sheshi, for the chairman, dated June 18, 2018, had earlier notified the state Commissioner of Health immediately the outbreak was noticed on Sunday that the Bida General Hospital has no capacity to contain the outbreak, especially as a result of shortage of manpower. “The Umaru Sanda General Hospital is lacking medical consumables and adequate facilities to cater for the present “emergent” health challenge. Over 15 persons infected with the disease have been confirmed dead.

“The present situation at hand cannot be handled by the Bida LGA alone and part of the reason why this letter is written is to request for superior intervention from the state government. Prompt action from your part will without any doubt save a lot of lives presently at critical point of survival,” the letter concluded.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mustapha Jibril, while responding to the outbreak and death, told journalists that he would lead a team to assess the situation in order to avoid further spread and death.

Meanwhile, Bida Local Government has embarked on sensitization of the people on the need to boil their water before drinking and wash their hands properly before eating.