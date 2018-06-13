Boy in coma after donating 6 pints to illegal blood bank operator for N2,000

By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Lagos have arrested a 45-year-old man, who lures minors to his apartment used as illegal blood bank in Shomolu area of Lagos, where he collects their blood and sells to hospitals.

It was gathered that at the end of each collection, Achibulu Paul, would give the minors N2,000.

He had reportedly been engaged in the illegal act until last Saturday, when one of the minors, collapsed, after the suspect collected six pints of blood from him.

As at yesterday, the 17-year-old victim was still unconscious in one of the hospitals in Bariga area of Shomolu.

Preliminary investigation, according to Lagos State Police Command, revealed that the ailing teenager had his blood collected twice last week by the suspect.

The first collection of three pints of blood, as gathered, was done last Monday. Five days later (last Saturday) another three pints of blood was allegedly collected by the suspect before the teenager fainted moments later.

The Command’s boss, Imohimi Edgal, visited the suspect’s illegal blood bank/laboratory which also served as residential apartment for his family, where seven pints of blood suspected to have been taken from the minors were recovered.

When asked what he used the blood for, the suspect said: “I sell it to hospitals and several other laboratories for N7,000 per pint.”

Thereafter, the suspect led the Commissioner of Police and other policemen to a hospital within the area which he claimed to have sold blood to.

The police boss mandated the hospital’s Chief Medical Director and other indicted staff to appear at the command’s headquarters within 48 hours to state their side of the story.

Edgal also visited the hospital where one of the victims, who collapsed last Saturday, was admitted. But the boy was unable to speak.

However, his mother, who expressed shock at the cause of her son’s ailment, explained that “my daughter received a telephone call from one of her friends, who informed her that my son was seen on a motorbike unconscious.

“When I was informed, I rushed home, found him in that state and took him to the hospital.”