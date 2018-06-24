Breaking News
Bovi, Joselyn Dumas to unveil AMVCA 2018 nominees June 30

By Emmanuel Okogba
Bovi and Joselyn Dumas

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi, have been bestowed with the honour of announcing nominees for  the 2018  Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards  (AMVCAs) set for televised broadcast  on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on  Saturday,, June 30, at 7pm  WAT.

The 2018 AMVCAs is  brought to viewers across the continent by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and the sponsors, Airtel and Konga.

Speaking on the milestone telecast, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, revealed that close to 3000 entries were received across the continent. She also said that the judging panel spearheaded by veteran filmmaker, Debbie Odutayo, painstakingly reviewed each of the entries to arrive at the final shortlist of nominees.

“We are honored to showcase and celebrate the creative industry each year on the platform of the AMVCAs. In the past five years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase indigenous talent from across the continent. Join us on  Saturday, 30 June  as we reveal the nominees for the sixth edition of the awards”, she said.

Launched in March 2013, the AMVCAs continue to celebrate the contributions of African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent’s film and television industry. For the 2018 edition, a number of awards will be presented in 27 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 20 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

 


