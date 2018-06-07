Borno governorship aspirant vows to consolidate on Shettima’s legacy

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri— Former Special Adviser to the late President Musa Yar’adua on National Assembly Matters, Senator Mohammed Abba-Aji, has pledged to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Kashim Shettima to better the lives of the people of Borno State, if given the mandate.

borno

Abba-Aji recently declared his intention to contest the 2019 governorship race in Borno State on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Aji, who made the pledge yesterday while addressing journalists in Maiduguri, said, Kashim Shettima had gone through thick and thin in his almost eight years as governor, with a lot of challenges, such as destruction of lives and property as well as displacement of over a million people from their communities by Boko Haram.

He noted that despite these challenges, the present administration deserved commendations, particularly in the area of managing the plights of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, establishment of a befitting state university along Maiduguri- Kano road, reconstruction of schools, places of worship, private and public structures and resettlement efforts currently put in place by Governor Shettima.