Bone disease sufferers get free treatment in Delta

By Godwin Oghre

Sapele—No fewer than 137 patients suffering from various of orthopaedic diseases in Sapele, Eku, Orere-Okpe, Ughelli and environs, Delta State, have received free medical treatment, within a week of marathon treatment organised at the Opkaravero Memorial Hospital, Sapele, Delta state, by a Nigerian US- based surgeon and pastor of Abundant Grace Gospel Assembly, Dr Freeborn Ukpede, in collaboration with Sunshine Medical Care Initiative.

According to Dr Ukpede, the free medical programme started in 2005 and usually costs over $50,000.

“It was initially wholly sponsored by me until recently when a little contributions from well meaning Nigerians at home and in America, as well as non- governmental organisations and corporate bodies, started coming.

“This year’s free medical programme coincided with the 9th memorial anniversary of founder of Okparavero Hospital, the late Dr Godwin Okparavero, hence we chose this place for the exercise. It has been a time of greet mutual benefit between the hospital and my team,” he said.