Before dying, she begged me not to kill myself — Man that killed lover out of jealousy

By Bala Ajiya

DAMATURU—Muhammad Adamu, who killed his 24-year-old lover out of jealousy, has said before his lover, Hauwa Muhammed, bled to death, she begged him not to kill himself but to seek God’s forgiveness.

In a confessional statement made to the Police after his arrest, Adamu said he killed Hauwa because he discovered she was dating another man.

Adamu, aged 30, a fresh graduate of a federal college of technical education, said he started dating Hauwa in 2014.

He described his late lover as an obedient lady, who never offended him.

His words: “I have been abusing drugs for almost five years. I even went to Azare General Hospital to seek medical advice, to get rid of my addiction.

“I became jealous when I discovered Hauwa was seeing another guy. That was the beginning of our problem. Hauwa said that if my family could not meet hers, I should allow the other guy to do so.

“Aside that, there was no problem between the two of us. One day, I did not know what happened to me; after taking drugs, I decided to end our lives. I killed her with a knife.

“I equally wanted to kill myself, but she stopped me from doing that. She said I should not kill myself.

“Before she bled to death, she further advised me to repent and seek Allah’s forgiveness. I then promised her that I will not kill myself, but report myself to the Police.”