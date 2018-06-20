BIZARRE APPOINTMENT: LG Administrator appoints 200 aides in one day in Kogi

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO
LOKOJA – The newly appointed administrator of Dekina LGA of Kogi State, Prince Ishaq Okolo took the people of the state by storm Wednesday when he announced appointment of 198 aides.
The 198 aides were appointed to serve the council in various capacities.
Out of the 198 aides, one hundred and thirty persons were appointed as Senior Special Assistants, thirty as media aides; while other are to serve in various committees.
The appointment which was signed by the administrator’s Personal Secretary, Alhaji Lampex, said the appointment was in line with the New Direction agenda of Governor Yahaya Bello to reduce unemployment in the state.
While congratulating the new appointees, he said the date for swearing-in ceremony will be announced in due time.
The staff strength of the local government touted as the largest in Africa averaged 1000 personnel.
Okolo took over from Kabiru Idris who last month was forced to resign after some power tussle with top kitchen cabinet member of the governor.
The appointment has Chief Medical Director, Chief of Staff, P.A Domestic, Special adviser Muslim, Special Adviser Christian, Special Adviser Religion affairs, SSA Children Affairs, S.A Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Market Financial Officers and Environmental Officers to the administrator amongst others.
Some of the lucky appointees have flooded the social media congratulating each other for being ’empowered’.
Full list of the appointees:
1. Salisu Yakubu Chief of Staff
2. Abdulkarim Nuhu (Ak) P.A
3. Salihu Audu P.A (Domestic)
4. Ibrahim Sabo – S.A General
5. Yakubu Muhammed Lawal – Chief Media Director
6. Adah Julius Ocholi – S.A Media II
7. Eketu Idi Emmanuel – S.A Media III
8. Garuba Musa – S.A Health
9. Michael Rosemary – S.A Women Affairs
10. Arome Etubi – S.A Education
11. Alhassan Haruna – S.A Budget & Planning
12. Gowon Idakwo (Majela) – S.A Agriculture
13. Abdullahi Hayatu – S.A Security Matters
14. Sumaila Attah – S.A Finance
15. Achile Salihu Sunday – S.A Works
16. Mall. Suleiman Isah – S.A Project Monitoring
17. Muhammed Musa SSA Emergency
18. Abdul Lukman SSA Political, Okura District
19. Lawal Omachadu SSA Communication
20. Mutari Jibrin Edede SSA Environmental Matters
21. Memuna Ademu SSA Women Affair I
22. Obaka Alex Alih SSA Budget & Planning
23. Murtala Muhammed SSA Health
24. Husseini Muhammed SSA Political, Biraidu District
25. Nuhu Nda SSA Sport
26. Ibrahim Sumaila (Sisqo) SSA Entertainment
27. Abubakar Ahmed SSA Grass Root Mobilization II
28. Thomas Marc Ajogwu SSA Capital Project
29. Joseph Ocheje SSA Christain Affairs
30. Tanko Abdullahi SSA Works
31. Enejoh Abuh SSA Student Affairs
32. Binta Usman SSA Women Affairs II
33. Musa Shaibu SSA Agriculture
34. Yusuf Bashiru SSA Farm Produce
35. Comrade Attai Olobo Joseph SSA Tourism
36. Nuhu Usman Baba SSA Land and Survey
37. Muhammed Rafiat SSA Children Affair II
38. Idajili Alih Monday SSA Finance
39. Danjuma Lawal SSA Media
40. Shaibu Muhammed SSA Local Gov’t & Chieftaincy Affairs
41. Umar Nuhu Shaibu SSA Project monitoring I
42. Ahmed Isah Akoji SSA Housing & Development
43. Umoru Ibrahim SSA Political Dekina District
44. Noah Isa Usher SSA Inter party Affairs I
45. Hassan Emeje SSA Religious Matters
46. Abdullahi Ayuba SSA Education
47. Iliasu Muktar SSA General
48. Ekele Isaac Omachonu SSA Special Duties
49. Ahmed O. Aliyu SSA Culture I
50. Mustepha Yahaya SSA Islamic Affairs I
51. Ibrahim Adama (SAS-Money) SSA Security Matters
52. Abdullahi Siaka SSA Transport
53. Siaka Umoru SSA Market Matters
54. Shaibu Lawal Enejoh SSA External Affair
55. Ogwu Salisu Apeh SSA Youth & Mobilization
56. Alhaji Samson Musa SSA Road Maintenance
57. Haruna Siaka SSA Empowerment
58. Sumaila Okpanachi SSA Solid & Minerals
59. Ahmed Abdullahi SSA Commerce
60. Alexander Emmanuel SSA Internal affair
61. Hon. Adamu Salihu SSA Grass Root Mobilization
62. Alih Shaibu SSA Commerce II
63. Fatima Shaibu SSA Woman Affairs III
64. Friday Okolo SSA Project Monitoring II
65. Dauda Tijani SSA Motorcycle Riders Affairs
66. Idris Jibrin SSA Water
67. Dauda Abuh SSA Security II
68. Blessing John SSA Social Affair II
69. Alhaji Omeje SSA Tourism II
70. Muhammed Suleiman SSA External Affair II
71. Jibrin Shehu Usman SSA Internal Affair II
72. Alih Abdullahi SSA Transport II
73. Danjuma Amodu SSA Road Maintenances II
74. Dauda S. Okolo SSA Islamic Affair II
75. Enejoh Joseph SSA Job Creation I
76. Abubakar Malik SSA Empowerment II
77. Ibrahim Haruna SSA Domestic Affairs I
78. Abubakar Yunusa SSA Domestic Affairs II
79. Isah Alih SSA NURTW Matters
80. Omika Ataja SSA Labour
81. Hamza usman SSA Health II
82. Isah Senusi SSA Social Affair I
83. Aliyu Musa SSA Agriculture II
84. Sumaila Abdullahi SSA Inter Union Affairs II
85. Umoru Salihu SSA Education II
86. Senusi Ahiaba SSA Water II
87. Muhammed Dauda Adejoh SSA Culture II
88. Ugbede Ameh Omakoji SSA Job Creation II
89. Hafsetu Salihu SSA Welfare III
90. Salifu A. Husseini SSA Productivity
91. Ramatu Faruk SSA Market Matters II
92. Abdullahi Suleiman Adejoh SSA Labour II
93. Abubakar Abdullahi Sediq SSA Emergency II
94. Tijani Abdullahi SSA Emergency III
95. Muhammed Rabiu Abdullahi SSA Social Development I
96. Lawal Usman SSA Social Development II
97. Emmanuel Akoh SSA Social Development III
98. Siaka Atojoko SSA Legislative Matters
99. Muhammed Usman SSA Abattoirs I
100. Abubakar Umar SSA Education II
101. Attai Usman SSA Motorcycle Rider Affair II
102. Kebiru Yakubu SSA Solid & Mineral II
103. Nuhu Audu SSA Tricycle Affairs
104. Abuh Yakubu SSA Timber Shades.
105. Alhassan Zekeri SSA Sport II
106. Hamza Muhammed SSA Sport III
107. Hassan Alidu SSA Productivity II
108. Salihu Abdul SSA Farm Produce II
109. Yusuf Audu SSA External Mobilization
110. Salifu Isah SSA Judicial Matters
111. Ibrahim Suleiman SSA External Mobilization II
112. Muktari Sule (Biggi) SSA Community Affairs
113. Emeje Ogwu SSA Interparty Affairs II
114. Shaibu Omata (Ability) SSA Inter Unions Affairs I
115. Hassan Umoru SSA Movement
116. Usman Drisu Umar SSA S.D.G.I
117. Hon. Achimugu Akowe SSA Capital Project II
118. Muhammed Adaji Tijani SSA Community Affairs II
119. Achor Achema Jonathan (Nature) SSA Religious Affairs II
120. Acheneje Adama SSA S.D.G. II
121. Umoru Ademu SSA Revenue Matters
122. Buniyamin Ademu Imam SSA Clinics Affairs
123. Siaka Yahaya SSA Welfare I
124. ComradeHamza Noah SSA Entertainment II
125. Omale Francis Nifu SSA Communication II
126. Yusufu Musa SSA S.D.G III
127. Sani Hassan Imadi SSA Academic Matters
128. Michael Idakwo SSA Christian Affairs II
129. Gambo Umar SSA Rural Roads
130. Solomon Achile Ejigah SSA Special Duties II
131. Usman Steven SSA Infrastructure I
132. Agbichi Ajode SSA L.G Union Matters
133. Aminu Yakubu Rajab SSA Islamic Affairs III
134. Ugbede Daniel Baba SSA Hotel Matters
135. Ibrahim Agama SSA Infrastructure II
136. Dauda Yakubu SSA Industries I
137. Yakubu Yusuf Gambo SSA Industries II
138. Enemi Ibrahim SSA Information I
139. Husseini Alih SSA Welfare II
140. Suleiman Hassan SSA Youth & Mobilization II
141. Abuh Y. Danladi SSA Commerce II
142. Zubairu Kashim Audu SSA Children Affair I
143. Ali Abuh SSA Labour III
144.HamzaObaka SSAEmpowerment III
145. Ibrahim Muhammed Yaro SSA Culture & Tourism
146. Muhammed Abdulmuminu Umar SSA People Living With Disabilities
Media and Strategy Committee
1. Umar Muhammed Shedda – Chairman
2. King Musa Uthman – Vice Chairman
3. Jibrin Papai – Secretary
4. Adejoh Aminu Baba
5. Uthman Zamani
6. Abbass Abdullahi
7. Positive Jibrin Asediq
8. Mee Bash Basho
9. Ibrahim Idris Abuh
10. Barrack Baiwa
11. Jibrin Dauda
12. Yanky Pumping
13. Fatima Umoru Ejuchegahi
14. Chenemi Queen
15. Umar Jemila
16. Medina Shaibu
17. Hassan Usman
18. Comr. Obizzy
19. Udale Boy kez
20. Vera Ocholi
21. Itz Docky
22. Ibrahim Isah
23. LukYoung Haruna
24. Isaac Joel
25. Rajab Muhammed
26. Abubakar Alih
27. Muhammed Salisu
28. Usman Baba Jnr
29. Mohammed Sanusi Alih Odu Jnr
30. Zuberu Umar.
Market Financial Officers, Dekina L.G.A.
1. Abdullahi Momoh – F.O Anyigba Loading & Off Loading.
2. Idris Sule Kpaleko – F.O Anyigba Market
3. Sumaila Bilal Muhammed – F.O Anyigba Store I
4. Abdulrahman Husseini – F.O Anyigba Store II
5. Noah Bashiru – F.O Abocho Market
6. Buhari Abdulsalam – F.O Egume Market
7. Jonah Atuluku – F.O Dekina Market
8. Shitu Yahaya – F.O Iyale Market.
9. Abdul Ibrahim – F.O Date of Birth
10. Ibrahim Attah – F.O State of Origin.
Environmental Officers, Dekina L.G.A
Anyigba
1. Abdullahi Mustapha – Chairman
2. Hamza Yakubu – Vice-Chairman
3. Mustapha Zekeri – Secretary.
Egume
1. Timothy Baba – Chairman
2. Ayuba Abuh – Vice-Chairman
3. Eric Unekwu – Secretary.
Dekina
1. Ademu Yusuf – Chairman
2. Okolo Celeb John – Vice-Chairman
3. Ishaku Rajab – Secretary.
Abocho
1. Hamza Shaibu – Chairman
2. Abuh Muhammed – Vice-Chairman
3. Araman Ilabija – Secretary.