BIZARRE APPOINTMENT: LG Administrator appoints 200 aides in one day in Kogi

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – The newly appointed administrator of Dekina LGA of Kogi State, Prince Ishaq Okolo took the people of the state by storm Wednesday when he announced appointment of 198 aides.

The 198 aides were appointed to serve the council in various capacities.

Out of the 198 aides, one hundred and thirty persons were appointed as Senior Special Assistants, thirty as media aides; while other are to serve in various committees.

The appointment which was signed by the administrator’s Personal Secretary, Alhaji Lampex, said the appointment was in line with the New Direction agenda of Governor Yahaya Bello to reduce unemployment in the state.

While congratulating the new appointees, he said the date for swearing-in ceremony will be announced in due time.

The staff strength of the local government touted as the largest in Africa averaged 1000 personnel.

Okolo took over from Kabiru Idris who last month was forced to resign after some power tussle with top kitchen cabinet member of the governor.

The appointment has Chief Medical Director, Chief of Staff, P.A Domestic, Special adviser Muslim, Special Adviser Christian, Special Adviser Religion affairs, SSA Children Affairs, S.A Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Market Financial Officers and Environmental Officers to the administrator amongst others.

Some of the lucky appointees have flooded the social media congratulating each other for being ’empowered’.

Full list of the appointees:

1. Salisu Yakubu Chief of Staff

2. Abdulkarim Nuhu (Ak) P.A

3. Salihu Audu P.A (Domestic)

4. Ibrahim Sabo – S.A General

5. Yakubu Muhammed Lawal – Chief Media Director

6. Adah Julius Ocholi – S.A Media II

7. Eketu Idi Emmanuel – S.A Media III

8. Garuba Musa – S.A Health

9. Michael Rosemary – S.A Women Affairs

10. Arome Etubi – S.A Education

11. Alhassan Haruna – S.A Budget & Planning

12. Gowon Idakwo (Majela) – S.A Agriculture

13. Abdullahi Hayatu – S.A Security Matters

14. Sumaila Attah – S.A Finance

15. Achile Salihu Sunday – S.A Works

16. Mall. Suleiman Isah – S.A Project Monitoring

17. Muhammed Musa SSA Emergency

18. Abdul Lukman SSA Political, Okura District

19. Lawal Omachadu SSA Communication

20. Mutari Jibrin Edede SSA Environmental Matters

21. Memuna Ademu SSA Women Affair I

22. Obaka Alex Alih SSA Budget & Planning

23. Murtala Muhammed SSA Health

24. Husseini Muhammed SSA Political, Biraidu District

25. Nuhu Nda SSA Sport

26. Ibrahim Sumaila (Sisqo) SSA Entertainment

27. Abubakar Ahmed SSA Grass Root Mobilization II

28. Thomas Marc Ajogwu SSA Capital Project

29. Joseph Ocheje SSA Christain Affairs

30. Tanko Abdullahi SSA Works

31. Enejoh Abuh SSA Student Affairs

32. Binta Usman SSA Women Affairs II

33. Musa Shaibu SSA Agriculture

34. Yusuf Bashiru SSA Farm Produce

35. Comrade Attai Olobo Joseph SSA Tourism

36. Nuhu Usman Baba SSA Land and Survey

37. Muhammed Rafiat SSA Children Affair II

38. Idajili Alih Monday SSA Finance

39. Danjuma Lawal SSA Media

40. Shaibu Muhammed SSA Local Gov’t & Chieftaincy Affairs

41. Umar Nuhu Shaibu SSA Project monitoring I

42. Ahmed Isah Akoji SSA Housing & Development

43. Umoru Ibrahim SSA Political Dekina District

44. Noah Isa Usher SSA Inter party Affairs I

45. Hassan Emeje SSA Religious Matters

46. Abdullahi Ayuba SSA Education

47. Iliasu Muktar SSA General

48. Ekele Isaac Omachonu SSA Special Duties

49. Ahmed O. Aliyu SSA Culture I

50. Mustepha Yahaya SSA Islamic Affairs I

51. Ibrahim Adama (SAS-Money) SSA Security Matters

52. Abdullahi Siaka SSA Transport

53. Siaka Umoru SSA Market Matters

54. Shaibu Lawal Enejoh SSA External Affair

55. Ogwu Salisu Apeh SSA Youth & Mobilization

56. Alhaji Samson Musa SSA Road Maintenance

57. Haruna Siaka SSA Empowerment

58. Sumaila Okpanachi SSA Solid & Minerals

59. Ahmed Abdullahi SSA Commerce

60. Alexander Emmanuel SSA Internal affair

61. Hon. Adamu Salihu SSA Grass Root Mobilization

62. Alih Shaibu SSA Commerce II

63. Fatima Shaibu SSA Woman Affairs III

64. Friday Okolo SSA Project Monitoring II

65. Dauda Tijani SSA Motorcycle Riders Affairs

66. Idris Jibrin SSA Water

67. Dauda Abuh SSA Security II

68. Blessing John SSA Social Affair II

69. Alhaji Omeje SSA Tourism II

70. Muhammed Suleiman SSA External Affair II

71. Jibrin Shehu Usman SSA Internal Affair II

72. Alih Abdullahi SSA Transport II

73. Danjuma Amodu SSA Road Maintenances II

74. Dauda S. Okolo SSA Islamic Affair II

75. Enejoh Joseph SSA Job Creation I

76. Abubakar Malik SSA Empowerment II

77. Ibrahim Haruna SSA Domestic Affairs I

78. Abubakar Yunusa SSA Domestic Affairs II

79. Isah Alih SSA NURTW Matters

80. Omika Ataja SSA Labour

81. Hamza usman SSA Health II

82. Isah Senusi SSA Social Affair I

83. Aliyu Musa SSA Agriculture II

84. Sumaila Abdullahi SSA Inter Union Affairs II

85. Umoru Salihu SSA Education II

86. Senusi Ahiaba SSA Water II

87. Muhammed Dauda Adejoh SSA Culture II

88. Ugbede Ameh Omakoji SSA Job Creation II

89. Hafsetu Salihu SSA Welfare III

90. Salifu A. Husseini SSA Productivity

91. Ramatu Faruk SSA Market Matters II

92. Abdullahi Suleiman Adejoh SSA Labour II

93. Abubakar Abdullahi Sediq SSA Emergency II

94. Tijani Abdullahi SSA Emergency III

95. Muhammed Rabiu Abdullahi SSA Social Development I

96. Lawal Usman SSA Social Development II

97. Emmanuel Akoh SSA Social Development III

98. Siaka Atojoko SSA Legislative Matters

99. Muhammed Usman SSA Abattoirs I

100. Abubakar Umar SSA Education II

101. Attai Usman SSA Motorcycle Rider Affair II

102. Kebiru Yakubu SSA Solid & Mineral II

103. Nuhu Audu SSA Tricycle Affairs

104. Abuh Yakubu SSA Timber Shades.

105. Alhassan Zekeri SSA Sport II

106. Hamza Muhammed SSA Sport III

107. Hassan Alidu SSA Productivity II

108. Salihu Abdul SSA Farm Produce II

109. Yusuf Audu SSA External Mobilization

110. Salifu Isah SSA Judicial Matters

111. Ibrahim Suleiman SSA External Mobilization II

112. Muktari Sule (Biggi) SSA Community Affairs

113. Emeje Ogwu SSA Interparty Affairs II

114. Shaibu Omata (Ability) SSA Inter Unions Affairs I

115. Hassan Umoru SSA Movement

116. Usman Drisu Umar SSA S.D.G.I

117. Hon. Achimugu Akowe SSA Capital Project II

118. Muhammed Adaji Tijani SSA Community Affairs II

119. Achor Achema Jonathan (Nature) SSA Religious Affairs II

120. Acheneje Adama SSA S.D.G. II

121. Umoru Ademu SSA Revenue Matters

122. Buniyamin Ademu Imam SSA Clinics Affairs

123. Siaka Yahaya SSA Welfare I

124. ComradeHamza Noah SSA Entertainment II

125. Omale Francis Nifu SSA Communication II

126. Yusufu Musa SSA S.D.G III

127. Sani Hassan Imadi SSA Academic Matters

128. Michael Idakwo SSA Christian Affairs II

129. Gambo Umar SSA Rural Roads

130. Solomon Achile Ejigah SSA Special Duties II

131. Usman Steven SSA Infrastructure I

132. Agbichi Ajode SSA L.G Union Matters

133. Aminu Yakubu Rajab SSA Islamic Affairs III

134. Ugbede Daniel Baba SSA Hotel Matters

135. Ibrahim Agama SSA Infrastructure II

136. Dauda Yakubu SSA Industries I

137. Yakubu Yusuf Gambo SSA Industries II

138. Enemi Ibrahim SSA Information I

139. Husseini Alih SSA Welfare II

140. Suleiman Hassan SSA Youth & Mobilization II

141. Abuh Y. Danladi SSA Commerce II

142. Zubairu Kashim Audu SSA Children Affair I

143. Ali Abuh SSA Labour III

144.HamzaObaka SSAEmpowerment III

145. Ibrahim Muhammed Yaro SSA Culture & Tourism

146. Muhammed Abdulmuminu Umar SSA People Living With Disabilities

Media and Strategy Committee

1. Umar Muhammed Shedda – Chairman

2. King Musa Uthman – Vice Chairman

3. Jibrin Papai – Secretary

4. Adejoh Aminu Baba

5. Uthman Zamani

6. Abbass Abdullahi

7. Positive Jibrin Asediq

8. Mee Bash Basho

9. Ibrahim Idris Abuh

10. Barrack Baiwa

11. Jibrin Dauda

12. Yanky Pumping

13. Fatima Umoru Ejuchegahi

14. Chenemi Queen

15. Umar Jemila

16. Medina Shaibu

17. Hassan Usman

18. Comr. Obizzy

19. Udale Boy kez

20. Vera Ocholi

21. Itz Docky

22. Ibrahim Isah

23. LukYoung Haruna

24. Isaac Joel

25. Rajab Muhammed

26. Abubakar Alih

27. Muhammed Salisu

28. Usman Baba Jnr

29. Mohammed Sanusi Alih Odu Jnr

30. Zuberu Umar.

Market Financial Officers, Dekina L.G.A.

1. Abdullahi Momoh – F.O Anyigba Loading & Off Loading.

2. Idris Sule Kpaleko – F.O Anyigba Market

3. Sumaila Bilal Muhammed – F.O Anyigba Store I

4. Abdulrahman Husseini – F.O Anyigba Store II

5. Noah Bashiru – F.O Abocho Market

6. Buhari Abdulsalam – F.O Egume Market

7. Jonah Atuluku – F.O Dekina Market

8. Shitu Yahaya – F.O Iyale Market.

9. Abdul Ibrahim – F.O Date of Birth

10. Ibrahim Attah – F.O State of Origin.

Environmental Officers, Dekina L.G.A

Anyigba

1. Abdullahi Mustapha – Chairman

2. Hamza Yakubu – Vice-Chairman

3. Mustapha Zekeri – Secretary.

Egume

1. Timothy Baba – Chairman

2. Ayuba Abuh – Vice-Chairman

3. Eric Unekwu – Secretary.

Dekina

1. Ademu Yusuf – Chairman

2. Okolo Celeb John – Vice-Chairman

3. Ishaku Rajab – Secretary.

Abocho

1. Hamza Shaibu – Chairman

2. Abuh Muhammed – Vice-Chairman

3. Araman Ilabija – Secretary.