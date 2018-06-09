Birnin-Gwari: Kidnappers demands N5m ransom on nursing mother

On Friday evening around 6..25pm, armed bandits along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road again kidnapped ten people at Kuriga.

Earlier that day at Kwanar-tsauni between Udawa and Labi twenty two people were kidnapped including a nursing mother.

The latest abduction of commuters along this strategic route linking southern part of the country and the north has further deteriorated the security of Birnin-Gwari local government area.

Reliable sources closed to the husband of abducted nursing mother said, the Kidnappers are requesting 5million naira for her release together with the infant. The husband a retiree without monthly Pension and gratuity cannot afford to pay the ransom.

‘We are calling on the federal government as a matter of urgency to conduct aerial bombardment of identified hideouts of armed bandits along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road, Kaduna international airport general area particularly Sabon-Birni and maidaro as well as Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road and Kamuku Forest. We are not safe and if care is not taking, peasant farmers in our community will not be able to farm this season due to presence of armed bandits around their farmland.’ sources said

Deployment of additional security personnel to Birnin-Gwari without aerial bombardment of armed bandit hideout and synergy with local vigilantes will be an exercise in futility.