Again, armed men kidnap 23 travellers in Kaduna’s Birnin-Gwari

The notorious armed bandits, operating in Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna Statr have kidnapped 23 travellers including nursing mother Friday morning.

Speaking one of the commercial driver named Mohamed Kebi who escaped the scene of the kidnapping said that five vehicles were intercepted during the abduction.

Kebi said: “At least five vehicles were intercepted by Kidnappers along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road around 11.00am this morning Friday. At least 23 people were kidnapped, including a nursing mother and one other kid.

“The incident occurred at Kwanar-tsauni between Udawa and Labi.

“Though there is improved security along Funtua route which many commercial vehicles ply, we want the government to also provide maximum security to other routes that are haven of Kidnappers,” he concluded.