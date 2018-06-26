BIM threatens to resist ban on okada in Onitsha, Awka

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—BIAFRA Independence Movement, BIM, yesterday said it will resist the ban of motorcycles operating in some sections of Onitsha and Awka by the Anambra State Government, accusing the state of insincerity of purpose and trying to use the ban to witch hunt its members.

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha, a member of BIM, Biafra Elders in Council, Chief Arinze Igbani, gave reasons for their planned resistance of the ban as non-consultation with its leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike before taking the decision; unavailability of the state government’s claimed placating and cushioning effects measures and alleged favoritism for the beneficiaries of whatever the government will provide.

Chief Igbani who was also the immediate past regional administrator of BIM for Awka South recently promoted to Biafra Elder in Council also said the state government wants to use the ban to clamp down on its members who operate in Onitsha and Awka.

“We will resist Governor Obiano’s planned ban on Okada riders. They said that we are mostly okada and wheel barrow pushers who have no handiwork and if he is taking such decision against us, they are supposed to discuss with our leader Chief Uwazurike.”