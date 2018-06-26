BIM leaders fault imprisonment move against Uwazuruike

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—ZONAL leaders of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, yesterday faulted the move by the judiciary to imprison the founder of BIM Chief Ralph Uwazuruike on issues bordering on acquisition of land.

The group stated that “it was impossible for Nigerian government to imprison the head of state of a country (Uwazuruike) in another country,” adding that “no amount of intimidation and conspiracy will deter BIM from achieving its vision and mission in the world.”

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, the zonal leader of BIM in Ebonyi Central zone, Mr. Sylvester Useh stated that “no Judge in the country has any right to imprison Uwazuruike” and called on the Judge to immediately rescind his ruling.

Also, the zonal leader of Ebonyi North, Mr. Nwamini Vincent who described the ruling as a huge joke observed that corruption and injustice were some of the elements pervading the Nigerian society.

He said: “I saw it as a joke because Nigeria is filled with jokers; the judiciary is full of jokers; this is not the first time they have ruled against somebody they did not see. The corruption in Nigeria has made Nigeria blind, deaf and dumb; I don’t see Nigeria as a country anymore; it is the judiciary that is the hope of commoners, but in Nigeria, a judge will be told what to say and how to say it.

“That there was a ruling that Uwazuruike should be committed to prison for one month is a huge joke because as the Head of State of Biafran Republic, no human being or judiciary can take him to court. We are only seeking Biafran sovereignty because our currency, security, national passport are all available; we are urging our members to brace up because Biafra is already here with us.”

Also in their separate reactions, the zonal leader of BIM in Ebonyi south, Chief Sunny Egwu Nnachi and an Elder in Council of BIM, Mr. Ezaka condemned the ruling by the court even as they described it as a primitive, barbaric act of cowardice.

According to them, “Biafra is God’s well planned and organized nation and nobody or government can stop it from materialising.”