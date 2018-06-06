Biafra: Buhari’s supposed friendly posture won’t deter us —MASSOB

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, reacted, yesterday, to the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerian soldiers were on instruction not to be hard on Biafrans during the 30-month civil war, insisting that the president’s apparent friendly posture would not deter the group from actualizing Biafra Republic.

The president, who spoke during his investiture as the grand patron of Nigerian Red Cross Society at the Presidential Villa, was quoted as saying that every military commander was issued the instructions in dispatches from the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, not to be hard on Biafrans because they were not enemies, but brothers and sisters.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement, said the “sudden change of tactical approach on issues concerning Biafra consciousness by President Buhari could be likened to someone trying to confess his atrocities.”

According to Madu, “President Buhari was subtly making confessional statements he thought would pacify the people of Biafra.

“The coming together of all pro-Biafra groups with the spirit of oneness and brotherhood as well as successes of 51 years anniversary celebration of Biafra declaration by the late Biafra leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and successful sit at home exercise by the people of Biafra, were sending jitters and discomfort to the Nigerian President and the Arewa people.

“The beauty and secret of the success that propels us is the principle of non violence, consistency and self resolute. Though we are being persecuted, blackmailed, oppressed, tortured, imprisoned, killed and mesmerized by oppressors and enemies of Biafra, we shall never succumb, deviate, derail or compromise this divine movement for the actualization and restoration of Biafra sovereignty.

“No amount of antics or hypocritical statements or friendly appearances will ever impress the people of Biafra.”