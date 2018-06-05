Benue First Lady’s foundation treats 20 cancer patients, 40,000 others

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—TWENTY cancer patients in Benue State are currently receiving free medical services and treatment courtesy of the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF, the pet project of the wife of the Benue State Governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom.

Programme Manager of the Foundation, Mr. Tine Agernor, who made this known at the dinner to mark the two-year anniversary of ESLF, said: “The Foundation, through its health care services alone, had also reached out to over 40,000 people and we are still counting.”

In her remarks, Founder of ESLF, Dr. Eunice Ortom, who attributed the success of her NGO to the support of partners, said the event was to honour the support of such partners.

In his remarks, Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by Commi-ssioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, said ESLF had surpassed the expectations of the people within two years of its existence.