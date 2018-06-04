Benin Innovation Hub to host over 25 ICT companies – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that over 25 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) companies will be using the facility at the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) as innovation hub on completion.

Obaseki disclosed this during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction work at ICE facility in the state, ahead of the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on June 14, 2018.

He said he was pleased with the pace of work at the site, noting, “The facility will be commissioned by the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and over 25 companies will use this innovation hub for different forms of training and certification.”

The governor said his administration has received solicitation from major global technology companies that have indicated interest in the innovation hub.

“Those that will benefit from this facility are both the young and old residents in the state, as they will get industry-relevant skills and certification,” he added.

Obaseki said his administration decided to create opportunities for Edo people and residents to acquire skills that are needed in the present day labour market.

“The facility will help our people get remedial, short and long-term trainings and will enhance marketability.”

He assured that the roads leading to the facility have also been captured for reconstruction as part of the refurbishment plan.