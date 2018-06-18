Bauchi windstorm disaster: We ‘re powerless against fury of nature – Buhari

…Commisserates with victims

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Monday night offered his condolences to the government and people of Bauchi State, over the windstorm disasters which occurred after a mysterious fire had razed Azare market.



But the President who felt for the loss the victim incurred as a result of the disaster stated that it was not something the they had bargained and that there was nothing anybody could do against the fury of nature.

In a message to the government and people of the state, through the Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, President Buhari said that the government and people of Nigeria stand with the people of the state as they struggle to manage the fallout of the double tragedy.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu extended his deepest sympathies to the victims and families of devastating windstorm and the fire incidents.

The President said that the “Nigerians stand in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in this difficult time as they face the devastation with courage and fortitude.

“As a fellow human being, I understand your pains and inconveniences as you struggle to pick up the pieces and rebuild your lost houses, schools, markets and places of worship. This is not something you bargained and we are powerless against the fury of nature”, the President stressed

“On behalf of myself and my administration, my heart goes out to the victims of this disaster and I pray to God to replenish their losses.”