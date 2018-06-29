Bauchi motorcyclist kills New Telegraph’s reporter

…He bled to death at ATBUTH when they asked us to get a card, then said there was no light to print slip—Late journalist’s elder brother

By Suzan Edeh

A speeding motorcyclist, riding without headlight, Wednesday night, knocked down and killed Bauchi correspondent of the New Telegraph newspaper, Alhassan Yusuf.

Elder brother of the deceased, Adamu Yusuf, said the late journalist was crossing the road near his house along Wunti Street in Bauchi, when the motorcyclist on high speed crushed him.

Yusuf, who disclosed that the incident happened after the magrib prayer at about 7p.m., added that after knocking the journalist down, the motorcycle dragged him for some distance before hitting his head on the culvert.

The deceased’s elder sister, Jummai Yusuf, said her brother had a fracture on his skull and was certified dead about two hours after he was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, unconscious.

… at the hospital

According to Adamu, “after we rushed him to hospital, they said they could only attend to him after we get a card. I rushed to get the card only for them to say there was no electricity to print a slip.

“While going up and down, my brother was left at the trauma centre of ATBUTH unattended to, even as he was bleeding profusely.”

Late Alhassan passed on at the age of 45 and left behind his wife and seven children. His remains were laid to rest yesterday, according to Islamic rites.

Chairman, Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Mallam Ibrahim Goje, expressed shock over the demise of the late journalist.

He described late Yusuf as a gentle and peaceful person and prayed God to grant him rest.

The deceased, it was gathered, worked with the state Ministry of Information before voluntarily retiring, and subsequently joined New Telegraph as Bauchi State correspondent.