Bandits free Methodist priest, 2 others after 4 days in captivity

The Methodist priest and two others that were abducted along Iwo-Ibadan road on Sunday, by suspected bandits, were released on Thursday, according to report from the Methodist church, Osogbo.

According to the report from the church, the kidnapped persons, who are members of the church, were released on Thursday night, around 8.20p.m.

Confirming the release to newsmen, the Bishop of the Methodist Church, Osogbo Diocese, Most Rev. Amos Ogunrinde, said the priest, Very Rev. Kayode Akande, and the two other leaders of the church that were kidnapped had been released and reunited with their families.

Ogunrinde, however, did not disclosed if any ransom was paid before the kidnapped men were released by the bandits.

When the state Police Public Relations Officers, Mrs Folashade Odoro was contacted about the report, she said the police would release a statement about the whole incident later.

The Priest and two elders of the Methodist Church, Osogbo were kidnapped on Sunday, while returning from a men’s fellowship from Ile-Ogbo, near Iwo, Osun.

The police were reported to have deployed men and officers to rescue the kidnapped persons while the bandits were never reported to have contacted the family of the men to demand for ransom (NAN).