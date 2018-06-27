Ban Miyetti Allah association lawyers’ platform urges FG

By Charles Kumolu

lagos—CHAIRMAN of League of Patriotic Lawyers, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu has called on the Federal Government to declare Miyette Allah Cattle Breeders Association,MACBAN, a terrorist group.

He also urged the government to order the immediate arrest of the leaders over the latest killings in Plateau State.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, Yesufu called for the prosecution of the leaders of MACBAN across Nigeria.

His words: “This forum is shocked that the herdsmen group is yet to be declared a terrorist group. This is a group that has been described as the fourth most dangerous terrorist organisation in the global index of killer groups.

“Miyetti Allah leaders in all the zones should be rounded up and put on trial having described the recent killings in Rasaq, Ruku, Nyarr, and Kura Gana Ropp villages of Gashin District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State as retaliatory. It thereby justified this pogrom. Anything short of this would lend credence, that indeed the security agencies are either incompetent or complicit in this murderous act.

“President Buhari should wake up as this association is out to tarnish and indeed bring this government down. We urge the security agents to pursue and arrest these bandits terrorizing our fatherland.

“The current murderous acts have given voice to the call to decentralize power and funding of the police force.”

A system where the supposed Chief Security Officer of a state needs permission from Abuja before a Police Divisional Police Officer can be deployed for security purposes is not only inadequate but also gives room for inefficiency.”

“The government should move immediately to resettle the sacked villages and pay adequate compensations to the bereaved families, wounded and dispossessed while pursuing and bringing the perpetrators to justice.’’