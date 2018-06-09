Bamidele’s shooting won’t derail our focus -Loyalists

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Inspite the shooting of Opeyemi Bamidele, his loyalists have declared that the situation won’t derail their focus from actualizing the victory of the All Progressive Congress in the July 14 governorship election.

Bamidele a member of the seventh House of Representatives and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State,

and five others were hit by bullets when a policeman suddenly fired shots due to mishandling of rifle during a rally organised by party in honour of Fayemi last week Friday.

They said they are still committed and resolute about the victory of the APC governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi in the election, in spite of the snag and temporary setback caused by the shooting of their leader at a rally organized by the party to shore up supports for its flagbearer last week Friday.

Expressing regret about the shooting, they described as unwarranted and needless in view of the high level of decorum exhibited by party supporters at the rally, the loyalists said the best way to compensate their leader is to ensure that they work assiduously for Fayemi’s victory at the poll.

The decision was reached during a meeting held at Olayisade’s GRA residents in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, which was a follow-up to another meeting earlier held with Dr. Fayemi at his residence in Isan Ekiti on Monday.

A statement by Bamidele’s Special Assistant on Media, Ahmed Salami and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, revealed that the loyalists were led to the meeting with Fayemi by Ex- Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB), Prince Akin Olayisade.

The statement quoted the leader of the delegation, Prince Olayisade to have assured APC members of their unwavering loyalty and avowed stand to get rid of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) led government in the July 14 election.

Olayisade appreciated Ekiti people for their prayers for Bamidele and the roles played by Fayemi and other leaders in ensuring that the victims of the shooting get the best treatments after the incident.

“Our meeting with the APC governorship candidate, Dr Fayemi was successful and heartwarming. It showed that we were hugely recognized in APC as being important and strategic in mobilizing Ekiti electorate to actualizing the winning projection for our flagbearer.

“We restate that we are happy with the exemplary leadership roles played by Dr Fayemi and other party stalwarts as well as other eminent Ekiti indigenes, particularly Chief Afe Babalola(SAN) after that worrisome and tension-soaked incident.

“After a critical appraisal of the whole scenario, it is our humble submission that the best way to compensate our leader, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, is to rededicate ourselves and embark on aggressive mobilization across the 177 wards and deliver a winning votes for Dr. Fayemi.

“We saw the inextinguishable passion for Fayemi’s victory in our leader and this shall serve as a guided principle for all of us. We believe in this dream and we are confident that it shall come to fruition on July 14”, he stated.

Olayisade revealed that Bamidele is fast convalescing from the gunshot wounds and urged the APC members across the state not to be swayed by rumour and online postings painting incredible and sordid condition of our principal, who has now fully stabilized.