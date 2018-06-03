Ekiti shooting: Bamidele moved to Lagos for post-surgery treatments

I didn’t plot to assassinate Fayemi, Bamidele, says politician

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Following the gunshot wounds Opeyemi Bamidele sustained during a rally organized for Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Friday, the former member of the House of Representatives, has been moved to Lagos for medical treatments.

Bamidele and five other persons were shot among the crowd when a policeman mishandled his riffle and released sporadic gunshots into the crowd, at the welcome rally organized by the All Progressives Congress(APC) for its governorship candidate for the July 14 election.

Bamidele, who was hit in the stomach and legs was immediately taken to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti for prompt emergency medicare.

A statement by his Media Aide, Ahmed Salami on Sunday, Bamidele was flown to Lagos by a chopper with registration number 5N-BSW belonging to Flying Doctors Nigeria , which landed at about 3.05pm at Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Salami disclosed that Bamidele’s health has stabilized appreciably , but there was need for him to go for post surgery treatments to ensure quick convalescence for him to be able to join Dr. Fayemi’s campaign train, of which he has been playing a pivotal role.

“We want to assure our teeming supporters to discountenance the misinformation by rumour peddlers that his health had relapsed, saying he was in a stable condition and people were already having unfettered access to him at EKSUTH before he left for Lagos.

“Dr. Fayemi , Dr. Wole Oluleye , Barrister Victor Kolade and several other bigwigs in APC circle including ordinary members of his party were allowed access to him on the sick bed confirming the appreciable level of his stability before being allowed to be taken out of the state.

“Let me put on records that his being taken to Lagos was caused by gross dearth of equipment and personnel at EKSUTH .

“As much as we salute the proficiency and commitments of the Doctors in the hospital, let me also added that many of the consultants and equipment used in performing the surgery were hired from other hospitals.

“To forestall a situation whereby we have to rely on bringing equipment that were readily available in other hospitals down to Ekiti to treat him, we decided to shift him to such hospital to fasttrack his recuperation”.

……..I didn’t plot to assassinate Fayemi, Bamidele, says indicted politician

The politician who brought the policeman that fired the gunshots that hit Hon Bamidele and others, Prince Tayo Adebiyi , has denied the assassination plot leveled against him by the leadership of the party.

The APC State Chairman, Chief Jide Awe on Saturday branded Adebiyi as an unknown party man in Ekiti, while also accusing him of hiring the policeman to kill Fayemi and other chieftains of the party to destabilize APC.

Adebiyi, who is in police custody was arrested on Saturday in connection with the shooting .