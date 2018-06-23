Bambino: Sad end of ‘The Missing God’ Nobody can fill the vacuum he left in my life — wife

..as Ifeanyi Dike calls for 3 days of prayer and fasting for Nigerian entertainers

Stories by Benjamin Njoku

Feelings of loss, grief and bereavement filled the air Thursday morning, when Chioma, wife of late actor, producer and comedian, Chukwudi Bambino Anaechina relived memories of the last moments she had with her husband before the cold hands of death snatched him away.

Bambino as he was fondly called by his colleagues and fans died last Sunday, at a hospital in Surulere, Lagos. He has been battling diabetics and hypertension for three years now.

The late actor was last seen at the press unveiling of this year’s ZAFAA award held at Lounge 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere,penultimate Thursday. Bambino’s demise came barely a week after the Nigerian entertainment industry lost yet another frontline entertainer, Ras Kimono to the cold hands of death.

According to Chioma, her husband was hale and hearty until last Friday afternoon, when he came from a church programme and started complaining of having stomach pain. “He asked me to touch his stomach, and when I did, it was stiff and a bit swollen,” she recounted.

Immediately, she continued, “I contacted our family doctor who asked me to get a particular drug for him. After I bought the drug from a pharmacy, he took it and felt a bit relieved. At about 2.30am, he started vomiting and with his worsening condition, I rushed him to a nearby hospital in Aguda.

“While in the hospital, the doctor put him on drip. After few hours, he said he wanted to seat on a chair and he requested for a glass of water but he couldn’t take it. Suddenly, his eyes changed and his knee buckled. I quickly alerted the doctor who rushed in, we couldn’t carry him back to his bed. Then the doctor asked me to excuse them. After about two minutes he came out and was asking about his relations. That was when I knew it had happened,” she narrated, when HVP visited her at the Surulere residence.

Chioma said she was not sure that the late actor died following health complications, as he was discharged from the hospital about a month ago. “Before he was discharged, the doctors certified him okay. He suffered stroke at some point, he survived it and has since resumed work,” she added.

Relieving the last moment of the man with whom she was married for 11 years, and had three beautiful kids, two boys and a girl, Chioma described her late husband as a man of peace. “

On what she would miss about him, she said “ I will miss every thing about him. His himility is next to none.Nobody can fill the vacuum he left in my life.”

Chioma said before her husband passed on, he shouted Oh ! Jusus Christ’

According to her, Bambino will be buried in her home town, in Anambra between 2nd and 3rd of August 2018. Meanwhile, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Prince Ifeanyi Dike has called on Nigerian entertainerment practitioners to embark on three days of fasting and praying to seek the face of God in order to avert the calamity trailing the industry in recent times.

“This situation has gone beyond what we can say is normal. We have not recovered from the death of Ras Kimono, we are now mourning Bambino. This is not normal. I call on Nigerian entertainers to set aside three days of their choice and pray to their God to intervene in our affairs. This is one death too many. Let us ask God for mercy so that this cup will pass over us,” he said.

Paying to Bambino, popular film maker, Fidelis Duker described the late actor as “ A very committed and devoted actor, production manager and highly enterprising creative entrepreneur. Humble, respectful and hardworking.”

“I will never forget his role at all the wake keeps/night of tributes organised for departed colleagues.

“Chukwudi was a very instrumental participant who ran the events and showed so much passion to give a befitting respect to those departed colleagues. Now Nollywood will mourn you. Sad and painful exit because you didn’t show any sign you will leave so soon.”

The deceased filmmaker worked in the Nigerian film industry for over 25 years with production and acting credits of several Nollywood films under his belt. ‘The Missing God’ producer was also an alumnus of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State. He also served as the production manager of Guepard Production before his passing.