Balogun drags MPN, INEC to court over guber ticket

The acclaimed winner of the May 12 primary of the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) in Ekiti State, Dr. Sunday Balogun, has filed a suit against the adopted candidate, Chief Adebisi Omoyeni.

In the originating Summons filed before a Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, Balogun prayed the court to remove the name of Omoyeni on grounds that he (Omoyeni) did not emerge from the primary conducted by the MPN. Defendants in the suit are MPN, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Omoyeni and eight others. Balogun said he was in court to challenge the alleged injustice done to him.

The plaintiff averred that the substitution of his name with that of Omoyeni, a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, violates Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Balogun insisted that Omoyeni was not a member of the MPN at the time he contested and lost the primary to him (Balogun) on May 12.

The plaintiff urged the court to set aside the Terms of Settlement relied upon by the party to hand Omoyeni the ticket he (Balogun) won at the primary.

Balogun further prayed the court to grant a mandatory injunction recognizing him as the authentic MPN governorship candidate.

He expressed confidence that he would fly the flag of the MPN at the July 14 governorship poll he believed the court will do justice to his case. Addressing his supporters after the case was filed, Balogun said he took the action to challenge the alleged injustice meted out to him after he won a keenly contested primary only to be dropped for Omoyeni.

He vowed to follow the case to a logical conclusion to retrieve his mandate saying the sanctity of the votes cast for him by delegates must be protected.

Balogun said he defeated political heavyweights like former Minister of Science and Technology,Dr. Bode Olowoporoku, another former Deputy Governor, Chief Abiodun Aluko to win a primary adjudged to be free, fair and transparent.

He said: “As at 12 midnight on June 14 when I left INEC office in Abuja, my name was yet to be substituted; me and my DG were there for more than one-and-half weeks and nobody had an idea of when the name of Omoyeni was smuggled in.