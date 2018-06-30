B & E golf : Mapwanya takes lead after shooting best round Day 2

Visitor Mapwanya shot 2-under 70 in second round giving him the 36-holes lead at 1-under par 143 at the B & E golf tournament.

The Zimbabwean scored the best round of the day after birdies on the 2, 4, 9 16 and 17 holes and moved from fourth to leading position, looking for his second win of the season.

Sunday Olapade finished a shot back from the leader 144 after 36 holes and Kingsley Oparaku climbed to third position at 2-over par 146.

Seven players tied for fourth place at 3-over par 147, Francisco Perez, Udum Saater, Samba Niang, Elisha Markus, Vicent Torgah, Mohammed Liman and Musa Ayuba.

Rain in the morning slightly delayed the second round of the B & E tournament at IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, Nigeria.