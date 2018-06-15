Azura-Edo IPP proof of Edo’s enabling environment for investors – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has attributed the impressive delivery of the Edo-Azura 450mw Independent Power Project (IPP) as a testimony of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s posture in creating an enabling environment for private businesses.



The Vice President, who said this during a visit on Friday to the Azura-Edo IPP, near Benin City, said the project demonstrates the capacity of Nigerian engineers as well as Nigerian enterprise.

He said the plant has greatly increased the capacity of Nigeria to generate power, noting, “with the 450mw from this plant and the quality of this particular plant, I think we are on to a very good thing. I think with the capacity to increase generation from here, I think this is very positive.”

“All that we need to do is to create the environment for businesses to thrive. As you know, this is a privately-owned plant and a private initiative but with the active support of the government. This is one of the reasons why I am here. To give all the support that we can and ensure that the environment is right for those who want to invest in the power sector is what we will do and what we will continue to do,” he assured.

He described as fantastic his experience in the state for the two days, noting, “I have been to the groundbreaking of the housing units at Emotan Gardens. I have also gone to see the innovation hub, which we describe as the South-South Hub, a collaboration between the Federal Government and the State Government. I saw all of the young, creative Nigerians involved in technology and innovation, doing wonderful things. I was here to commission that; and to see our N-Power and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). I am glad that I came and I will be back.”

Earlier on Friday, Prof. Osinbajo met with Christian religious leaders in Edo State at the Government House, during a Breakfast session and paid a visit to the Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akplokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, in his palace.