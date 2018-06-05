Ayade to construct second flyover in C-River

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has concluded arrangement to commence the construction of a second fly-over around Odukpani Junction axis, in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state.

Ayade disclosed this while addressing a crowd from Generation Foundation, which paid him a visit at the Governor’s Office on Leopard Road, Calabar to show solidarity with the governor in his second term bid to serve the people of the state as governor again in 2019.

According to Ayade, the multi-million naira project being handled by a Turkish Construction firm will ease traffic in the area when completed, adding that the policy thrust of his administration was to ensure that projects are evenly distributed across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We are constructing one of Africa’s best flyovers in Odukpani junction. We have mobilized contractors on site to commence work.” Ayade said.

The governor thanked the people for their solidarity and promised to reciprocate the gesture when he returns to office in 2019.

Ayade who was carried away by the chanting by the crowd from the seven local government area of Bakassi, Akpabuyo, Calabar South, Calabar Municipality,Odukpan, Akamkpa and Biase in the Southern senatorial district of the state said it was hard for people to praise a sitting governor.

Earlier, chairman Cross River State Sports Commission, who is a former deputy Speaker in the state Mr. Orok Duke stated that with the group behind the governor Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has the capacity to take capture from Calabar to Bornu.

Duke assured the governor that because of the strides that he had recorded since he came on board three years ago, members of the group were fully prepared to tackle their political opponent in the field to install the governor in 2019.