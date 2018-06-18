Aviation students laud Lalong on scholarship, allowance

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The Association of Plateau State Aviation Students, APSAS, has commended Governor Simon Lalong for prompt payment of scholarship allowance and other financial supports to students of the state in the Nigerian Collage of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria; International Aviation College, Ilorin, and Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna.

The students said the commendation was necessary because the fees charged in the institutions were high and a scholarship was usually recommended to enable students cope with the theoretical and practical demands of the training so they can compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

In a statement by APSAS President, Jerry Gwom and Secretary, Samuel Nyanye, in Jos, the students noted that the gesture made Plateau the only state in the country that has, in the last three years, consistently sponsored large number of students in piloting, engineering and other aviation-related courses.

The statement read in part: “The support given aviation students by the administration of Simon Lalong is enormous and a welcome development.”