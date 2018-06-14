Auto crash: 24 passengers escape plunging into Lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a lucky day for 24 passengers in the early hours, Wednesday, as they narrowly escaped death when a commercial bus they were travelling in suddenly, somersaulted on Third Mainland Bridge inward Lagos Island.

According to a source from Rapid Response Squad, RRS, a swift response from RRS and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Response Unit deployed to rescue a LT Volkswagen commercial bus that involved in an accident around 6:30 a.m.

“The bus conveying about 22 passengers towards Lagos Island somersaulted on the Third Mainland Bridge and was prevented from plunging into the Lagos Lagoon by the crash barrier on the side of the road.

“Most of the passengers sustained varied degrees of injuries. Some of the ambulances that got to the scene were filled and arrangements had to be made to accommodate passengers with lesser degrees of injuries.

“The First Aid knowledge of our officers came in handy as they had to join medical officers in administering first aid on the victims. The vehicle was later towed out of the scene to a safer location,” the source confirmed.