Authority Newspaper honours Governors Ikpeazu, Umahi, Ganduje, Al-Makura

…As Orji bags Senator of the Year Award

By Dirisu Yakubu



ABUJA-As part of its mandate of celebrating excellence in governance, the Authority Newspaper Thursday honoured Governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Dave Umahi, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Tanko Abdullahi, executive governors of Abia, Ebonyi, Kano and Nasarawa States respectively.

The awards, the second in the series of the Newspaper’s recognition of excellence and good governance, had prominent Nigerians in attendance including Chief John Nnia Nwodo, President General of the Igbo pan socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

While Governor Ikpeazu bagged the Authority Newspaper’s Governor of the Year 2017, the trio of Ganduje, Al-Makura and Umahi were named Governors of the Year on education, creating hope for the physically challenged and infrastructure respectively.

Also honoured at the well attended ceremony were former Abia State governor, Theodore Orji (Senator of the Year) and Senator Victor Umeh (Politician of the Year) and Isah Misau (Most Courageous Senator of the Year).

Speaking on behalf of Ikpeazu, Honourable Ude Oko Chukwu, the Abia State deputy governor thanked management and staff of the Newspaper and promised government readiness to continue to impact on the lives of the people. The award, he said would further spur governor Ikpeazu to work harder in his quest to deliver on the five pillars of education, trade and commerce, industry as well as oil and gas.

“Since we came on board, the people’s governor has not looked back in his determination to deliver on his mandate. Tonight, he is being celebrated for keeping faith with the promises he made and he would do more by the special grace of God.

In his remarks, John Nwodo who was the guest speaker at the award ceremony, challenged government at all levels to revive public schools, noting that the death of public-owned institution is one of the reasons for the numerous vices bedeviling the nation today. While noting that he attended public school despite his privileged background, Nwodo added that the upbringing he had in his formative years made him a better Nigerian that he turned out to be in life.

He also spoke of the challenges being faced by the nation saying “our country is at a crossroad and anyone who does not admit this is not being true to himself.” He urged all eligible Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) while charging them to vote wisely in 2019. Those without PVCs, he argued, are part of the Nigerian problems.

“If you don’t have PVC, you don’t have a right to complain because you are part of our problems,” he added.