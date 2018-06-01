ATBU Bauchi students protest lack of social amenities, discriminatory treatment on campus

Students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU), Bauchi, Yelwa Campus on Friday embarked on peaceful demonstration to protest lack of social amenities on campus.

The students, who blocked the main entrance to the campus,also decried what they called “discriminatory treatment” against males in favour of female students in the provision of amenities.

Some of the protesting students who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said their hostels had been without power (electricity) and water for weeks, making things difficult for them.

“We are staging this demonstration to press home our demands for better condition of living; no academic activity will take place until our demands are met,” said one of them.

They also accused the management of preferential treatment of the students population.

According to them, the female hostels have electricity while the male hostels do not.

The students explained that they were suppose to start the first semester examination today (Friday), but would insist that the exam would not take place until their demands were met.

Commenting on the issue, Mr. Zailani Bappa, Public Relation Officer of the institution, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Yelwa campus had water and electricity challenges.

“The challenges were caused by the explosion of the main transformer supplying electricity to the students hotels,” he said

He however assured that the management had procured a new transformer which was yet to be delivered, but assured that once it arrived, it would be installed.