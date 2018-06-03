Aspirant faults S-East APC Abuja meeting

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—A National vice chairmanship aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Richard Ozobu, has described as unconstitutional, null and void last Thursday’s meeting of some party members from the South-East in Abuja.

Ozobu, in an interview with Vanguard in Enugu, said there are strong reasons why the purported meeting should be ignored and assumed never to have been held.

His words: “First is that a meeting for the people of the South-East in a crucial matter such as a convention cannot be seen to have held in Abuja. The South-East APC caucus meeting did not hold. They only summoned a meeting that held in Abuja and restricted to some people.

“The provision of our party’s constitution is that an incumbent, who wants to re-contest, should resign 30 days to the election.”

He said he was presenting himself for the position because the other faction of APC in the South-East has not done well in the past four years, insisting that a new management was needed for the party in the zone to help President Muham-madu Buhari get victory in 2019 presidential election.