Asaba 2018: Asaba will wear a new look-Okowa

Says Ugiliamai/Ossissa Road To Be Tarred

… Expressed Joy With Level Of Devt Stride At The Creeks

AS contractors handling different drainage projects in Asaba and its environs work to meet deadline, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has assured residents of the state that the roads will be constructed to ensure a befitting capital city.

According to the governor, most of the projects would be completed before August 1, 2018 when the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships, dubbed Asaba 2018 will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Governor Okowa gave the assurance on Wednesday while fielding questions from Journalists during a quarterly media briefing between the governor and members of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

“You can see that the drainage work going on along DLA road through the Agric road is still ongoing but, we are going to fix the roads, not only Jesus Saves road and when they have finished with their work, right from the Nnebisi road through to the Jesus Saves road will all be fixed properly, but they have to finish with the work ongoing first before the roads will be fixed, it will not be abandoned and I believe that the drainage work is nearing completion,” he said.

He also, expressed surprise that the people of Ugiliamai, Onicha Ukwuani clan in Ndokwa West local government area were yet to feel the impact of the PDP-led government in the state since 1999, assuring that the Ugiliamai/Ossissa road would be tarred while special attention would be paid to school infrastructure in the community.

The governor disclosed that his administration will not relent in impacting on the lives of the people, including those in the riverine areas, disclosing that he was excited when he saw the level of development when he visited Burutu local government area to inspect, commission projects and hold town hall meeting with the people last week.

“The people were visibly excited in Burutu town, we did concrete pavements with drains in every part of the town, we have done roads in Obotobo communities, constructed schools at Ogulagha and the people are happy with what we are doing and we are also, very happy that we are meeting with the yearnings of the people,” the governor said.

He also debunked allegations that he has deployed staff of the Delta State Oil Producing Communities Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to the Delta State Traffic Management Agency (DESTMA), saying, “I am not aware of that, it must be something new; I am aware that 500 staff of DESOPADEC were deployed to the Post Primary Education Board because, DESOPADEC has about 3,000 employees and I am aware that they do not need 3,000 employees, we got them to look at the qualifications of their staff and those who had education qualifications were re-deployed to PPEB, so, if there is an ongoing discussion between DESTMA and DESOPADEC on some other staff that can be deployed to their service, then, that is good because, I still think that the number of staff in DESOPADEC is so much that there is a lot of redundancy in the commission.”

“I do not recommend sacking them but if they can be put to work in a place where they can be more effective then that is for the better; we are aware that DESTMA is a new agency and they have a lot of responsibilities and they will need more workers if they are to effectively manage traffic in not just the state capital but, across the state,” the governor said.