Breaking News
Translate

Asaba 2018 AAC: Technical equipment arrive

On 5:10 pmIn News, Sports by Urowayino WaramiComments

Preparations for the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships has reached an advanced staged with the delivery of the technical equipment needed to host the Championships billed for August 1-5 in Asaba Delta State.

The Local Organising Committee head of technical, Yusuf Alli  confirmed that all the equipment on the checklist are now on ground in Asaba.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (middle); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left), and Chief Solomo Ogba (right), during the Governor’s inspection of Steven Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAIPix 5 Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left); Chief Solomo Ogba (2nd right), and Chairman, the State Sports Commission, Mr Anthony Okowa, during the Governor’s inspection of Steven Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (middle); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left), and Chief Solomo Ogba (right), during the Governor’s inspection of Steven Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAIPix 5 Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left); Chief Solomo Ogba (2nd right), and Chairman, the State Sports Commission, Mr Anthony Okowa, during the Governor’s inspection of Steven Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba

Alli said he was very excited that the equipment delivered for Asaba 2018 are the best available anywhere in the world and some even surpass the required standard to host the African championship.

“We have all the equipment delivered to us already, in some areas we even have more than what is needed from us,” he said.

Alli, a former African Long Jump record holder noted that the Delta State Government deserve huge commendations as they have chosen to raise the bar by getting World Class equipment for the African championships.

Local Organizing Committee are scheduled to hold a meeting today in Asaba.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.