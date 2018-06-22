Asaba 2018 AAC: Semenya, Mokoena make South Africa team

A full-strength Preliminary Team has been unveiled by Athletics South Africa (ASA) for the 2018 CAA African Senior Championships to be held in Asaba, Delta State between 1-5 August.

The squad includes the likes of 2017 World Championships medalists Luvo Manyonga, Caster Semenya and Ruswahl Samaai.

Also included in the strong squad are former Olympic medalists Khotso Mokoena and Sunette Viljoen, as well as veteran Hammer Throw athlete, Chris Harmse.

Officials of the Athletics Federation of South Africa explained that they are keen at utilising the biennial continental championships to be staged in Asaba.